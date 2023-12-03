Home

Skincare Tips: Why Sunscreen is a MUST Before Stepping Out in Winter? Expert Reveals

Applying sunscreen is more than just a cosmetic step in our skincare routine. It is an essential element in maintaining healthy, youthful-looking skin and protecting it from the harmful effects of the sun. When the skin is exposed to sunlight without protection, there is an increased risk of developing premature wrinkles, dark spots, and other signs of ageing.

Sunscreen acts as a shield against these damaging UV rays that can penetrate deep into the skin and wreak havoc on its structural components. Using sunscreen regularly also reduces the risk of developing skin cancer. The sun emits various types of ultraviolet (UV) rays, including UVA and UVB rays, both known to cause damage to cellular DNA and increase the risk of melanoma and squamous cell carcinoma.

By using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF (sun protection factor) of 50, one can greatly reduce this risk. During the winter months, many people tend to put away their sunscreen and forget about it until the summer rolls around. However, using sunscreen is equally important in winter as it is in other seasons. Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics provides valuable insights into the imperative role of sunscreen in maintaining skin health during winter.

Here’s Why Sunscreen is a Winter Necessity

Sunscreen not only protects from sunburns and tanning, but it also helps prevent long-term damage such as premature aging and skin cancer.

According to studies, the sun’s rays can penetrate through clouds and still reach your skin. Therefore, even on cloudy days or when snow reflects sunlight, using sunscreen becomes crucial.

Additionally, exposure to cold temperatures combined with wind can lead to dryness and chapped skin. Applying a moisturizing sunscreen can help combat this problem by providing both protection from the sun’s harmful rays and hydrating properties for your skin.

By not using sunscreen in the winter, one can maximize the risk of skin cancer. The sun’s UV rays are harmful during this time of year as the ozone layer is at its thinnest.

Try to apply sunscreen at least twice to ensure complete protection from the harmful rays of the sun. Don’t skip this crucial step in your skincare routine!

