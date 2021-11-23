Skincare Tips: Winter season is the worst time for the skin. The leads to dryness, flakiness and unevenness during the winter months. Not just this, it also makes the skin dehydrated and you look tired and exhausted. Even the regular washing and moisturising tends to fail in front of the wrath of the winter season. Mira Rajput has the perfect solution.Also Read - Yoga Asanas: Try These 5 Bedtime Yoga Asanas For Better Sleep

Taking it to Instagram, Mira uploaded a quick routine to a great skin care tip. Her caption read," With winter setting in and the dryness it brings, I wanted to hydrate my parched skin. Now we tend to pick heavier moisturisers, serums or switch to face oils in the winter but with prolonged usage of a mask, the skin can get congested (at least mine does)."

Check Out The Instagram Post:

Mira decided to make her own DIY face mask. She applied a clay mask with honey as a base product. “Smells slightly off and my kids have a good laugh (guess who gave them the idea that it’s) but it unclogs without stripping the skin and on the contrary leaves it bouncy and plump (sic).”

Clay mask benefits are stacked with healthy components. For people suffering from pimple problems and acne, clay masks have come to the rescue. It helps in removing toxins from the skin and prevents clogging of pores. Along with this, it adds an extra natural glow to the skin and keeps skin irritation at bay. Clay masks are a perfect deal during the summer season but you can use them in winter as well with honey as the base product.

How to Make Clay Mixture With Honey?