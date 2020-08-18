Are you bored and irritated of your partner’s bedtime habits like snoring, turning, and reading with the lights on? Have you changed your bed after being frustrated and started to sleep separately? If yes, you have taken sleep divorce from your partner. Yes, if the idea of sleeping with your partner in the same bed doesn’t excite you, you are soon going to head towards sleep divorce. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Shares Secret of a Successful Relationship

This is extremely normal and nothing is there to worry about. If sleeping together is causing issues between you and your partner, it is better to change your bed at night and prevent the occurrence of any fight. This is better than indulging in arguments every morning.

Some people have a medical issue that makes them snore at night and that can be problematic for their partners. Snoring can disturb your partner's sleep and leave him to wake up in the morning in a restless state. This can further affect his/her work schedule and impact his/her health as well.

If you are thinking that sleeping apart can be problematic for your romantic relationship, you are partially right. To avoid any such thing, you can share a bed at least thrice a month so that you two can spend some intimate time and enjoy some romantic moments.

Other than that, you can consult a doctor if your partner is suffering from a medical condition that is creating issues at night for you. But, you cannot take all the decisions yourself. You need to sit with your partner and reach to a conclusion together. You two know better what works for your relationship and what not.