Do you have a habit of sleeping too much? Do you take nap more than nine hours at night and also take regular extended afternoon naps? If yes, you may be at increased risk of getting a stroke. This is what a recent study published in the journal Neurology has stated.

The researchers have found that apart from sleeping at night, people who nap during the afternoon on a daily basis for at least 90 minutes, are 25 per cent more susceptible to have a risk of having a stroke later in life than those who do not take nap at all.

Notably, stroke is a serious health condition that occurs when one of your blood vessels supplying blood to the brain ruptures and bleeds or blockage happens in such a blood vessel. This prevents the flow of the right amount of oxygen and nutrients from reaching the brain. A deficiency of oxygen leads to damage to brain cells and tissues. This eventually leads to the death of the brain cells within minutes. Stroke is characterized by symptoms like paralysis, confusion, slurred speech, dizziness, trouble walking vision problems, etc.

The chances of a person getting better after a stroke depend on how soon he/she gets the treatment. So, it is significant to be aware of the signs and symptoms of the condition. Certain factors like being obese, physically inactive, having high blood pressure, diabetes, being old, etc. increase your likelihood of suffering from a stroke. If not treated on time, a stroke can lead to health complications including paralysis, difficulty talking, memory loss, numbness, change in behaviour, etc.

To prevent the onset of a stroke you need to take care of your sleep time, start indulging in exercises, quit tobacco use, and have healthy food.