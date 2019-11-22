Does your child throw tantrums consistently? Is he stubborn by nature? Do you fail to understand the right way to deal with your kid? Don’t worry, we are here for your help. Though your child wants to become the boss of the house you can’t let him be. So, you basically need to play smart in this situation. Yelling or fighting with your kid may end up making him more irritated and the consequences will be non-tolerable. According to smart parenting tips, you need to be creative in approaching the child instead of being manipulative. Also, patience is the key to success in this situation. If you have a strong-willed child, here is how you can handle him.

Give him authority at times

A strong-willed child only wants authority. He doesn’t like to be suppressed by anyone. So, partially giving him authorities at times can go a long way. We understand that you may be thinking, giving authority may not be appropriate in such a small age. But believe us, it won’t lead him to any problem. You just need to be smart in tricking him. Always ask his opinion on things that are associated with his life. In case he starts showing his defiance, give him options. This will make your child feel that he has taken the decision.

Your language should reflect positivity

Using harsh and negative words in front of a stubborn child will not do any good. This will only start a fight. Arrange your words smartly. For example, if you want to tell him that he has to complete his work to go play, tell him that he can go for the play after he is done with the work or you want him to go to play so he should complete his homework on time.

Never refuse for anything outrightly

A child with a strong personality and opinions is tough to handle especially in a situation when you want to refuse for something he wants. In this case, you need to present a strong reason to do so. Also, politely make him understand that he is mature enough to understand certain things. Make him feel that he is old enough to support you.