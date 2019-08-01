Can’t do without your smartphone? Here’s some bad news for you. A recent research has found that students who use their smartphones five or more hours a day are prone to a higher risk of obesity and likely to have other lifestyle habits that increase the risk of heart disease. Researcher Mirary Mantilla-Morron from the Simon Bolivar University in Colombia said that the risk of obesity increases by 43 per cent if a smartphone was used for five or more hours a day. This is mainly due to the fact that you are twice as likely to drink more sugary drinks, fast food, sweets, snacks and have decreased physical activities when using your smartphone.

One of the basic downsides of using technology is sedentary behaviours and an almost automatic reduction in the time of physical activity, which increases the risk of premature death, diabetes, heart disease and different types of cancer.

Unfortunately, there are many other risk factors for using smartphones. Here are some of them:

ADHD: A 2018 study found that teens who use smartphones and other digital devices are at a higher risk of developing attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a brain disorder with symptoms that include inattention, hyperactive behaviour and impulsiveness. The study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Suicide: A Florida State University, US, study claims that smartphones could increase the risk of developing depression and suicidal tendencies in teens. Smartphones could make teens spend less time with their friends and family which could lead to social isolation and loneliness.

Body aches: Excessive use of smartphones could lead to musculoskeletal problems in children and could be the reason behind the increasing number of neck and shoulder pains as well as aches in other muscles.