Certain lifestyle choices can worsen Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). Also known as Polycystic Ovarian Disease, occurs when a woman's body generates too many androgens or male hormones. This hormonal imbalance causes a slew of physically and emotionally distressing symptoms that can be difficult to overcome. PCOS affects a shocking number of women, and smoking can exacerbate the problem by causing some of the symptoms. Smoking is highly harmful to PCOS because it is connected to several health hazards that can worsen the condition. PCOS has no treatment, however, it can be managed by making specific lifestyle changes. This implies it's time to put the cigarettes down!

5 Ways how smoking can affect your health in PCOS:

Increase blood sugar levels- risk factor for diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and glucose intolerance

Smoking is a significant risk factor for diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and glucose intolerance. Because smoking and nicotine have been shown to impair insulin sensitivity and hence raise the risk of insulin resistance, they are not advisable. One of the most important approaches for managing PCOS is to keep your blood sugar and insulin levels in balance. Cigarette smoking and nicotine have been shown to boost blood insulin levels in women with PCOS.

PCOS can cause chronic inflammation and oxidative stress- the increase risk of post-adolescent acne and facial hair growth

Other significant factors of PCOS are chronic inflammation and elevated levels of oxidative stress. Inflammation can induce hormone abnormalities by stimulating the ovaries to release excessive levels of androgens. So, Cigarette smoking and nicotine are key contributors to chronic inflammation and oxidative stress in the body. Furthermore, smoking is also linked to the increase risk of post-adolescent acne and facial hair growth both of which are prevalent PCOS symptoms.

Increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases- causes inflammation, blood pressure and high cholesterol levels

Smoking is clearly one of the leading causes of cardiovascular disease (CVD), as it causes inflammation, blood pressure and high cholesterol levels. Due to hormonal and metabolic dysfunctions, women with PCOS are already at a higher risk of cardiovascular disease. Because the majority of them have high blood pressure and low blood lipid profiles, smoking could pose a substantial threat to their cardiovascular health.

Increases the risk of infertility- adverse effect on hormonal imbalance and reproductive system

Because of the hormonal changes, irregular periods, and ovulation associated with PCOS, it is now considered the major cause of female infertility. As a result, women with PCOS are more likely to have difficulty conceiving during pregnancy. Smoking and nicotine are major risk factors for both male and female fertility. Women who smoke are twice as likely to have fertility issues, as smoking has an adverse effect on hormonal imbalance and the reproductive system.

Smoking can lead to weight issues- negative effects on your body, skin, hair, and overall health

If you’re already overweight, you’re more likely to develop pcos, and losing weight will be significantly more difficult. Smoking is highly addictive, and if you continue to do so, trying to lose weight and overcome pcos will be challenging. Smoking can lead to weight issues and have negative effects on your body, skin, hair, and overall health. So, from now on, try to quit smoking.

It is tough to quit smoking, but once done you will definately see a positive change.