Do you smoke hookah which is considered to be a safe alternative to cigarettes by many? If yes, you are at high risk of developing a blood clot. This is what a new study conducted at the University of Texas has stated.

A blood clot is basically a solid form of blood. Though blood clotting is an important phenomenon, when it occurs inside the blood vessels, your risk of suffering from a severe health condition increases. Clotting helps during an injury and prevents too much blood loss. However, blood clots in veins can be life-threatening.

In the worst case, if your blood clot inside the body is movable and it travels to your heart through veins, blood flow can get affected and you may end up being in an emergency ward. This medical condition can potentially cause a heart attack. Additionally, if the clot travels to one of the blood vessels in the brain, you may suffer from a deadly brain stroke.

There are basically two types of blood clot namely arterial and venous clots. A clot may form in your arteries or veins. When it occurs in your arteries, you experience immediate symptoms like paralysis of the body, a heart attack, severe pain, stroke, etc. and require emergency treatment. Whereas venous clot builds up gradually and can be life-threatening sometimes.

The symptoms of a clot depend on the body part in which it has formed or reached. Your lower leg is the most common body part where clot occurs. It is characterised by signs like swelling, pain, a reddish discoloration, a warm sensation.

A blood clot may also occur in your heart though it is a less common organ for a blood clot. In this case, you may experience symptoms like shortness of breath, pain in the chest, lightheadedness, etc. A clot may form in your stomach too. This condition is characterised by symptoms like swelling and abdominal pain.