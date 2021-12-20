We all need a bit of motivation to kickstart our fitness journey. In 2021, many celebrities have made transformations (big and small!). Finding time in our busy schedule to hit the gym and keep to an eating regimen seems kinda hard. This year, many celebrities have managed to make incredible changes to their weight and health through diet, exercise and perseverance. We have listed seven most-inspiring and empowering celeb weight loss transformations for you.Also Read - Food Ingredients to Include in Winter Diet to Keep You Healthy And Fit

If you wish to start your fitness journey in 2022, then take a cue from these celebrities.

Smriti Irani: The actor-turned politician Smriti Irani is active on social media and uploads all her regular activities. In the recent activity, Smriti shared a picture and her fans can see that she has lost oodles of weight. The Union Minister underwent a drastic weight loss transformation that shocked everyone. Actor Manish Paul had recently share a picture with Smriti Irani in which she appeared unrecognizable to fans. According to sources, the politician is following a dairy free, gluten free and sugar free diet. She is following a strict workout routine to get back in shape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Is Intermittent Fasting Effective For Your Body? Here's What You Can Expect In Your First Week Of Fast | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

Also Read - Bharti Singh is Pregnant! Haarsh Limbachiyaa Shares Recording of Their First Reaction to Pregnancy

Sameera Reddy: Actor-blogger Sameera Reddy has embarked on her fitness journey lately. An avid social media user, Sameera, took to Instagram to reveal that she lost 11 kgs by staying consistent. She used to weigh 92 kilos when she started her weight loss journey. She is just a few kilos away from her target weight i.e. 75 kgs. Reddy has been setting fitness goals for her fans and followers, one post at a time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

Khushbu Sundar: Actor-turned-politician Khusbu Sundar lost 20 kilos. Khusbu tweeted her massive weight loss transformation. Her tweet read,” From there to here. 20kgs lighter, I m at my healthiest best. Look after urself,remember, health is wealth. N those who ask if I am sick, thanks for ur concern. I never been so fit ever before. If I inspire even 10 of u out here to lose weight n get fit,I know I have succeeded.” Her major road to success is the combination of yoga and planks that she practices at home.

From there to here. 20kgs lighter, I m at my healthiest best. Look after urself,remember, health is wealth. N those who ask if I am sick, thanks for ur concern. I never been so fit ever before. If I inspire even 10 of u out here to lose weight n get fit,I know I have succeeded ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tbho2TRBxE — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) December 5, 2021

Lizelle Remo D’Souza: Choreographer Remo D’Souza‘s wife Lizelle D’Souza lost 40 kgs in the span of two years. In December 2018, Lizelle weighed 105 kgs and as of September 2021, she has lost over 40 kilos. In an interview, Lizelle mentioned that it was from January 2019 that she began her journey with intermittent fasting. Lizelle said that she initially began fasting for 15 hours but gradually increased it to 18-20 hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)

Bharti Singh: The queen of the comedy world, this time, has taken everyone by surprise with her massive weight-loss transformation. Bharti has reduced its weight by about 15kg. everyone is surprised with her massive weight-loss transformation! As per the news, she has reduced close to 15 kg. Earlier, the queen of the comedy world weighed 91kg. At present, she weighs 76 kg. The diva exudes a slim and trim vibe on her social media. In one of the media interviews as stated by Zee News, Bharti revealed that she is stunned by her own transformation. Her lifestyle is now getting better as she can decrease her weight can maintain a balance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

Aditya Narayan: Actor-singer-host Aditya Narayan had gained weight after testing COVID-19 positive. After a lot of dedication and hard work, he has lost 13 kilos. In an interview with ETimes, the singer said, “I worked out for 2-3 hours in the gym and cut down on my meals and ate in proper proportions. That’s how I got fit again. It is important to follow a strict regime and discipline when it comes to staying fit. I was not fat but needed to get fitter. Our work also involves a lot of running around and so it is important to keep fit and focussed when it comes to health.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan Jha (@adityanarayanofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan Jha (@adityanarayanofficial)

Masaba Gupta: Designer-actor Masaba Gupta talked about battling PCOD and the need of following a strict workout routine to cure such problems that everyone girl in three suffers all over the world. She posted a mirror selfie of her showing off her weight loss transformation despite suffering from PCOS. She revealed that this was “lightest she has ever been in 10 years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)



Needless to say, the hard work has paid off because these stars are feeling more confident than ever. Which celebrity transformation inspired you?