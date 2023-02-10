Home

Lifestyle

Smriti Irani Stuns in Red Brocade Saree And Gold Jewellery For Daughter Shanelle’s Rajasthan Wedding – See Inside Pics

Smriti Irani Stuns in Red Brocade Saree And Gold Jewellery For Daughter Shanelle’s Rajasthan Wedding – See Inside Pics

Smriti Irani looked graceful in a bright red brocade saree as she blessed her daughter Shanelle Irani and her husband Arjun Bhalla at a lavish wedding in Rajasthan. Check out the inside pics here.

Smriti Irani Stuns in Red Brocade Saree And Gold Jewellery For Daughter Shanelle's Rajasthan Wedding - See Inside Pics

Smriti Irani in red saree: Union Minister and former actor Smriti Irani hosted a lavish wedding for her daughter Shanelle Irani on Thursday, February 9 in Rajasthan. Several pictures from the wedding are now going viral on social media in which the bride and the groom are looking radiant in traditional outfits. However, it’s Smriti’s choice of style that has caught our attention.

For her daughter’s big wedding at Rajasthan’s Khimsar Fort and Palace, the BJP leader chose to wear a bright red and golden saree. It was a silk brocade saree for Smriti who looked resplendent in her pick. The former actor wore her saree in her regular trademark style with a matching red blouse and lots of gold jewellery.

You may like to read

Smriti wore a statement neckpiece with big gold bangles and a pair of gold circular earrings. She further went for subtle makeup and her signature red bind with hair tied back in a simple do. Smriti looked elegant in an all-red avatar at the wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tane Singh Sodha (@tanesingh_khuri)

For the big day, the bride Shanelle chose an all-red lehenga. She also kept the rest of her look simple and added a subtle Chooda (traditional wedding bangles) with golden kaliras. The groom was dressed up in an ivory sherwani and a contrasting red turban. They cut a striking picture as a couple.

Shanelle is Smriti’s husband Zubin Irani’s daughter from his first marriage with Mona. The actor has two kids with Zubin – Zohr and Zoish Irani. Smriti announced the news of Shanelle’s engagement in an Instagram post in December 2021. She arrived in Rajasthan’s Nagaur area on Wednesday to participate in the wedding functions.

Our best wishes to the newlyweds!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.