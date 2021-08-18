Weight Loss: Actor turned politician Smriti Irani is back in news. The Union Minister is active on social media and uploads all her regular activities. In the recent activity, Smriti shared a picture and her fans can see that she has lost oodles of weight.Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Nutritionist Suggests 5 Simple Tips if You Are Trying to Lose Weight Fast

The Union Minister shares a lot of inspiring stuff to keep her fan hooked. As a Monday Mantra post, she talked about the importance of wearing a mask. Fans were quick to find out that she has lost some weight. Her Instagram caption read, “#MondayMantra—Earrings, nose ring pehno ya na pehno mask avashya pehno …kyunki ab bhi do gaz doori mask hai zaroori #maskupindia #getvaccinated “ Also Read - THESE 5 Healthy Habits Will Help You Lose Inches From Your Waist Quickly

Her fans could not keep calm and commented on her recent transformation. Fans wrote comments like, ‘Original Smritiben is back’,’ he new you after weight loss….’, ‘What a transformation Mam So inspiring,’ and a lot more comments with heart and fire emoticons. Also Read - Effective Tips to Lose Weight Naturally: Dietary Recommendation, Elimination For Weight Loss

Check Out Smriti Irani Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

However, this is not the first time the Union Minster and former actress has uploaded a weight loss picture. she recently uploaded a selfie and fans noticed the changes. Her good friend, Ekta Kapoor also commented. Her comment read, ‘Thinnnnn,’ with a fire emoticon.

At present, Smriti Irani is the Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development. Before entering politics, Smriti was an appreciated and loved TV actress. Her debut was in Aatish and Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal in 2000. She was also in DD Metro’s Kavita.

However, she rose to fame with massive fan followers from Balaji Telefilms serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi by Ekta Kapoor. She is still remembered as Tulsi Virani and her television screen name started acting as her second name.

With this role, she won five consecutive Indian Television Academy Awards for Best Actress – Popular and four Indian Telly Awards.