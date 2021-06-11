Snake Dreams Meaning: Not many people are fond of reptiles, especially snakes. For some, even thought of snakes can send shivers down their spines. But a lot of people often see snakes in their dreams. We have often been curious to understand the meaning behind a vivid dream, especially if they happen more than once. Seeing recurring dreams about snakes can have a meaning attached to them. As per Sigmund Freud’s dream analysis about snakes, the dream of snakes is connected to our sex drive. He defined the snake as a ‘phallic symbol’ that is connected to male figures in one’s life. That’s not it. Let us dig deeper. Also Read - Unwelcome Guests: Family Shocked to Discover 4 Snakes Living in Their Roof

What snake dream means: As per Freud's theory, dreaming about snakes can indicate sexual interpretation. It can be associated with a male reproductive organ and the way in which a male is attracted to a female in life. If you dreamt of snakes sliding into your bed or if the dream is erotically charged, then it symbolizes sexual desire.

Snake dreams related to progress in life: Snakes are also seen as a symbol of progress or transformation. If you see a snake in your dream, it can mean that you are entering a phase of transformation or progress and you have moved forward without any obstacle.

Do not trust people: If you have dreamt of a snake recently, then you should be careful. Then you should keep this warning in mind, stop trusting people blindly.

If you see a snake hurting you in the dream: According to The Cut, the snake likely has less to do with others in your life, and more to do with you — specifically, your health.

Dreaming about Snakes During Pregnancy

Seeing a dream about snakes can be nerve-wrenching for expecting mothers. According to romper, hormones combined with anxiety can cause pregnant women to have some intense dreams, including ones with slithering snakes in them. But why snakes? Babble reported that snake dreams could indicate the growth and wisdom of the baby growing inside a mother’s womb.