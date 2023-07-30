Home

Lifestyle

Sobhita Dhulipala Sets The Stage on Fire With Her Fierce Walk in Silver Lehenga, Bralette Blouse And Sheer Dupatta – See Hot Pics

Sobhita Dhulipala Sets The Stage on Fire With Her Fierce Walk in Silver Lehenga, Bralette Blouse And Sheer Dupatta – See Hot Pics

Sobhita Dhulipala stole the show for Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna at the FDCI India Couture Week by bringing her fierce energy to the runway.

Sobhita Dhulipala Sets The Stage on Fire With Her Fierce Walk in Silver Lehenga, Bralette Blouse And Sheer Dupatta - See Hot Pics

Designers Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna debuted their collection Equinox on Day 5 of the current Fashion Design Council Of India at the India Couture Week (ICW) 2023. The men’s and women’s couture collections’ showstoppers were actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter. The ‘Made in Heaven‘ star donned a contemporary lehenga from the designer’s collection that was silver and richly embroidered. It has sequin embellishments, a highly short midriff-baring hem, and a strappy bralette blouse with a plunging neckline.

Trending Now

WATCH Sobhita Dhulipala’s Fiery Walk For The Ramp:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

Sobhita Dhulipala paired the choli with a lehenga skirt that had a floor-sweeping hem length, a thigh-high slit on the side, a low-rise waist, and elaborate sequin embellishments on a sheer overlay. The ensemble was completed by a coordinating transparent dupatta with a tassel, sequin embroidery, and a floor-sweeping train at the rear. Sobhita Dhulipala accessorized the look with strappy stilettoes, stacks of bracelets, rings, a side-parted sleek hairstyle pulled back, a glossy nude lip colour, winged eyeliner, feathery brows, and sparkly eye makeup.

The caption on FDCI’s official Instagram page read, “Actress Sobhita Dhulipala turned showstopper for Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna on Day 5 of Hyundai India Couture Week in association with Reliance Brands.”

Sobhita Dhulipala Slays in Heavily Embellished Silver Lehenga:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

Sobhita Dhulipala amazed her fans and followers with her fiery walk at the FDCI ICW 2023. Her fans dropped heart-eye and fire emojis for her in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Dope yet elegant always 🔥(sic).” Another user wrote, “Perfect ramp walk and perfect expression. That’s how model should carry the design bcoz they are here to present the designer’s creation not themselves (sic).” The third one wrote, “She is goddess 😍😉🙂😊(sic).”

The FDCI ICW 2023 highlighted some of the greatest designers in the nation who presented their collections to a crowd clamouring for trendy sparkle and inspiration. The performance is influenced by “wintery walks with trellis designs on old metal fences, symbolizing areas of floral hope and mirroring the change of seasons during Autumn Equinox.”



For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES