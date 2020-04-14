In today’s time when coronavirus has shown its debilitating effects to the entire world and it continues to do so, social distancing is the need of the hour. A few days ago, it was advised by the experts in the field that maintaining a distance of 1.5 meters can save you from getting infected by the COVID-19. However, that doesn’t seem to be enough now. Also Read - Rethink Your Travel Plans: Airfares to Shoot up Post Lockdown to Ensure 'Social Distancing'

Recently, a detailed study named, 'Towards aerodynamically equivalent COVID-19 1.5 m social distancing for walking and running' tried to find out if it is safe to maintain a distance of 1.5 meters. And, considering the aerodynamic effects, this distance seemed not enough when you are running, walking or biking.

We all know that when an infected person sneezes or coughs, the emitted droplets contain virus and inhaling these droplets or coming in contact with the pathogen and touching your face can make you infected as well.

According to scientists, these small droplets fall and evaporates after traveling a distance of 1.5 meters and that is why we are asked to maintain this much of distance. But, it does not take into account while you are moving, running, or biking. Staying behind someone maintaining a distance of 1.5 meters while running cannot save you from the cloud of droplets emitted by the one in front of you. This is because micro-droplets have little inertia and the airflow pattern and movement during running can most probably transfer the infected droplets to the person B from A.

So, in this case, what exactly you need to do? Well, either you avoid running in the slipstream of the leading person or maintain a much larger distance than 1.5 meters. According to scientists, walking or running by maintaining a distance of 5 meters can prevent you from getting in contact with the droplets.