While the precise number of social media filters is unknown, it is most likely in the hundreds of thousands. Instagram and snapchat has over 815 million users. Many of these filters appear to be minor color changes or brightening effects, but they actually modify your face and characteristics more than you may realize.Also Read - 10 Simple Lifestyle Changes That Promote Healthy And Graceful Ageing

When it comes to how it makes you feel, it is initially fascinating, but after a while, people become accustomed to it and find it difficult to accept themselves. These begin to have an impact on your mental health, and social media begins to deplete you. If online filters are really affecting your mental health then their are few ways of how you can protect yourself from these fake filters. Also Read - Bach Flower Therapy: A Perfect Remedy For Your Anxiety And Stress

5 Ways to Protect Your Mental Health in the era of online filters:

Be Careful about whom you follow

Deliberately search for accounts that promote genuine people and body positivity, as well as accounts that celebrate beauty in all its forms. Unfollow any accounts that make you feel negative in any way. Remember that you are not obligated to follow anyone. Similarly, stay away from any apps that have a harmful impact on your health. Also Read - Follow These 5 Steps to Good Mental Health

Self-compassion is a good thing to adopt

social media filters can cause you to set excessive standards for yourself and leave you feeling depressed. Try tuning in to your inner voice and seeing how it communicates with you – it’s vital to be kind to yourself and embrace your talents and faults.

Spend less time online

If you’re using social media filters and they’re making you feel bad about yourself or your appearance, turn them off. If you have any bad thoughts, anxiety, poor mood, or depression when using these apps, turn them off and do something calming, like reading or going for a walk outside.

Prioritize your mental health

It is important to have a healthy connection with these applications, so you should check in on yourself and your social media activities on a frequent basis. Keep your mental health always in check.

Stop comparing and start accepting

Remember that these social media filters aren’t meant to define you. Celebrities, models, and influencers may appear attractive in photographs, but you never know what type of insecurity they may have. Stop comparing your life to the lives of others you see on social media. Start to love yourself and accept the way your are. Acceptance is the key to healthy and happy life.