Bollywood celebrities seem to be in love with kaftans. From Malaika Arora to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia, everyone is giving their approval to this comfortable ensemble. They have posted some of their laidback pictures in stylish kaftans with bold, gingham checks, and eclectic prints. A new addition to this group of B-town ladies is Soha Ali Khan.

Giving her fans a major work from home fashion goals, Soha posted a picture of herself on Instagram donning an airy and cool pink floral kaftan. This soothing colour was enhancing her look and we couldn't stop staring at her picture. Sharing it, Soha captioned the pic, " Pensive in pink". Have a look at the post below for yourself.



Soha is looking elegant even in this off-duty outfit. She is giving a summer vibe in this peachy pink kaftan. She did not opt for any jewellery to complement her look with this fuss-free attire. But, her minimal make-up did the needful. Soha kept her wavy hair half tied at the back and that’s what gave the kaftan look a more feminine touch.

We absolutely loved Soha Ali Khan’s kaftan look. If she impressed you as well with her style statement, let us know in the comment section below.