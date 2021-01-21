We have often heard that Bollywood actors gain weight to get into the skin of a character. Actor Kareena Kapoor racked up a few kilos for her character in 3 idiots. Bebo is not the only example, actors including Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Priyanka Chopra gained oodles of weight to fit into the character. Joining the list, Sohum Shah, who is widely known for his impeccable performance in Tumbbad is all set to surprise everyone with a new look. The actor has used the lockdown period to good use and has undergone a physical transformation to replicate the character of politician Lalu Prasad Yadav. The actor has gained 12 kgs to fit into the character. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Day: Kriti Sanon Remembers SSR With Adorable Post, Says 'Smiling Like Child'

Sohum Shah is undergoing not only physical transformation but also mental transformation. A source close to the actor shared, "For an upcoming project, Sohum Shah is going to play the role of a famous politician – Lalu Prasad Yadav. People will see numerous layers of him in the series. For this stint, Sohum has been following a strict routine. He has gained 12kgs to fit into the character. He is leaving no stone unturned to achieve the desired physique."

Post the success of characters like Vinayak Rao (Tumbbad), Navin (Ship of Theseus), and Vedanta Mishra (Talvar) Sohum Shah will once again impress everyone with a completely unique avatar of a politician in a web-series for one of the leading OTT platforms! The political drama is slated to release this year. The actor is definitely going to surprise everyone with the final reveal of his look.