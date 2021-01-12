Actor Sonakshi Sinha is here to beat our mid-week blues. The Dabaang actor looks breathtaking in a yellow embroidered cape and kite pants by renowned designer Arpita Mehta. Sonakshi outfit is the perfect amalgamation of traditional and fusion fashion. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Carries Rs 1.8 Lakh Bag, Looks Graceful in a Trench Coat, See Her Steal-Worthy Pics Here

Sonakshi makes for a striking appearance in a minimalist and uber-fashionable ensemble. The actor sported a camel-twig print hand embroidered yoke cape with coordinated kite pants. Made from organza and silk fabric, Sonakshi’s outfit is a perfect fit for your wardrobe if you love to be experimental. Sonakshi captioned her post, “And it was all yellow… 🎵” Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Continues Her Love For Kaftan in Mustard Coloured Tribal Print Worth 12K For Girl’s Pajama Party

Check out Sonakshi’s post: Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Blessed With Baby Girl, Netizens Start With Meme Fest And Of course It Has Taimur Ali Khan In It!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Designer Arpita Mehta too took her social media handle and she wrote, “Setting a rather gleeful mood for the week, Sonakshi Sinha looking radiant in our Camel twig print hand embroidered yoke cape with coordinated kite pants.💛”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arpita Mehta Official Page (@arpitamehtaofficial)



Sonakshi left her tresses open for the photoshoot and opted for traditional jhumka’s to uplift the look even more. For the glam, Sona opted for nude lipstick and minimal makeup. She flaunted her tattoo for the photoshoot.

If you loved Sonakshi’s embroidered cape set, you are in luck! The set is available online for buying and is worth Rs 39,000 on Arpita Mehta’s official website. Check it out:

Your thoughts on Sonakshi’s outfit? Yay or Nay?