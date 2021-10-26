Karwa Chauth, a Hindu festival is celebrated across North India with much fervour. It is a festival of dedication, love, and unwavering trust between a husband and a wife. The ritual to keep women on fast for the well-being of their husbands has adopted the form of a festival across India.Also Read - OMG 2 First Look: Akshay Kumar As Lord Shiva, Says, 'May The Eternal Energy Of Adiyogi Bless Us'

This occasion has made Bollywood stars flaunt their fashion sense and make the day more beautiful. The most important accessory for Karwa Chauth is the mangalsutra. Two renowned Bollywood actresses – Sonali Bendre and Yami Gautam – wore the same design and pattern of the mangalsutra. Check the details here.

Sonali Bendre or Yami Gautam – Who Pulled Off The Mangalsutra Look Better?

Sonali Bendre wore the wedding lehenga that she got stitched 19 years ago from the famous Manish Malhotra. Her orange and pink lehenga is subtle in shades and brings out the traditional evergreen looks.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam wore the classic red saree. Her silk saree was in red and gold shades. Along with this, she chose to go with long gold earrings and bold red lips.

Details of The Mangalsutra

Both the actresses were seen wearing Bvlgari’s mangalsutra necklace. The mangalsutra is set in 18-carat yellow gold, adorned in round black onyx and diamonds.

The mangalsutra shows a contemporary look but did not forget the traditional appeal. The price of this mangalsutra is Rs. 3.4 lakh.

Joining the bandwagon of wearing Bulgari’s mangalsutra is Priyanka Chopra. In a photo shoot, she was spotted wearing the same mangalsutra. She is now the global brand ambassador of Bulgari’s brand.