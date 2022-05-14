Punjabi queen, Sonam Bajwa is a diva. The Honsla Rakh actor is well-known for her flawless acting skills and frequently dazzles her followers with her lovely pictures. The actor’s fans are eagerly anticipating each of her films and songs. Apart from her films, she is also in a lot of discussions due to her fabulous looks and unbeatable fashion style.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit Dosanjh Give Us Wednesday Treat As Honsla Rakh Drops On Amazon Prime

Sonam is highly active on social media and always keeps in touch with her fans by posting fabulous pictures and videos, giving a glimpse of her daily life. Recently the actor posted a new picture of herself in a bold avatar. She shared the latest pictures with her fans in which she appeared simple yet sexy.

In the latest pictures, Sonam is seen sporting light blue denim jeans and a deep neck crop top. She kept her hair open and braided on both sides. To complete her look, she went on with natural makeup that made her appearance classier. She captioned her post " All souls are written in our eyes….."

Check out Sonam Bajwa’s Simple yet Bold Avtar in her Latest Pictures:-

Fans flooded the comment section with immense love for Sonam Bajwa . One of the users wrote, ‘Always a diva’. Fans not just drooled over her outfit but also loved the way she posed. ” Uff, lovely pose” another user said.

On the work front, apart from Punjabi cinema, Sonam Bajwa is quite active in the south films. Soon she is going to be seen in the Tamil film “ Katteri”. After this, she will be seen in a Punjabi film ‘Jind Mahi’ along with Ajay Sarkaria.

What do you guys think of Sonam Bajwa’s Simple-sexy look?