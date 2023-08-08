Home

Sonam Bajwa’s Swoon-Worthy Outfits That Are Perfect For Teej And Raksha Bandhan

Not sure what to wear for the festival celebration? Take cues from the fashion icon Sonam Bajwa and embrace the ethnicity like never before.

It’s no news that Sonam Bajwa is a national crush of India and she has a strong fan base because of her acting, beauty, and personality. But, besides gaining humongous fame from her work in Punjabi films, she is also widely known for her fashion game which has an equal amount of modern edge and Indian touch.

The Punjabi star is seen embracing beautiful ethnic silhouettes that make us want to get these right away. Sonam always manages to make heads turn and leave people awestruck with her choice of clothes, whether it’s exuding the Punjabi kudi vibe in vibrant colours, intense patterns shararas, or striking a classy, elegant look in the Anarkali silhouette. So, we thought of taking some cues from the heartthrob of the nation and getting fashionably inspired.

Here’s compiling a list of Sonam Bajwa outfits that are perfect for the festival of Raksha Bandhan And Teej

Deep Green Anarkali Set



Sonam wore a beautiful deep green Anarkali which has peacock motifs all over the suit. The bottle green angarakha set comes with golden embroidery and a matching organza dupatta. To complete the outfit, Bajwa accessorized it with golden jhumka and embellished golden juttis. This colour combination is vibrant, and festive and speaks all the class.

Yellow Velvet Sharara:

Wearing a sultry velvet sharara in yellow, Bajwa left people swooning with her exquisite ensemble. This beautiful velvet sharara by designer Hussain Rehar is made of dreams. It comes with a contrasting silver sequin work on the dupatta, hemline, neckline, and border of the sharara. The noodle strap gives a chic contemporary spin to the traditional outfit. The style icon completed the look with diamond earrings and simple nude makeup.

Polka Dot Punjabi Suit:



Looking dreamy in a polka dot suit, Sonam Bajwa wore another gorgeous ensemble by Anjana Bohra for the promotion of the entertainment tour by Kapil Sharma. This suit exudes the fusion of two cultures, the silhouette of a Punjabi suit with the infamous bandhani print of Gujarat. This electric blue suit with polka dots is timeless and elegant. It comes in a rich fabric that has intricate motifs and embroidery all over the border. The print-on-print suit with sheer dupatta and heavy mirror work motifs makes the ensemble elevated and distinctive. For makeup, she went for a simple nude look with plump pink lips. For accessories, she completed the look with transparent heels and chandelier silver earrings that were the cherry on the cake.

Red Chikankari Anarkali:

The essence of any festival cannot be completed in a true sense without the colour red and who better than Bajwa can tell us the right way to paint the town in red? Taking cues from Sonam, she is seen donning a beautiful chikankari red Anarkali which is all bits of graceful and elegant. To accessorize the ensemble, she went for an oxidized choker necklace and simple nude makeup. The best part is that silhouette looks flattering on all body types.

Hope this helped. Follow us for more fashion-related content.

