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Sonam Kapoor elevates classic black anarkali with pichwai dupatta and statement jewellery – Photos

Sonam Kapoor makes a case for Indian craftsmanship in black anarkali and pichwai-inspired dupatta. Check the actress' stunning pics.

Written by: Kritika Vaid
Updated: August 20, 2026, 5:06 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor elevates classic black anarkali with pichwai dupatta and statement jewellery - Photos
Sonam Kapoor's fashion game (PC -Instagram)

Actress Sonam Kapoor once again proved why she remains one of Bollywood’s most distinctive fashion voices. For a recent jewellery event, the actor embraced Indian craftsmanship in a striking all-black traditional ensemble, pairing a classic Anarkali with an intricately embroidered dupatta and statement heritage jewellery.

The outfit featured a long, full-sleeved black Anarkali that served as the perfect backdrop for her ornate dupatta. Designed by Shanti Banaras, the dupatta was crafted on a tussar georgette base and drew inspiration from the traditional visual language of Pichwai paintings.

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Sonam Kapoor in black Anarkali and Pichwai-Inspired Dupatta (PC -Instagram)

The black drape was covered with intricate motifs that gave it the look of miniature artworks. Each design was hand-embroidered using fine resham threads, while kasab work was used to outline and highlight the delicate details. The craftsmanship added depth and richness to the otherwise classic black ensemble.

Sonam paired the outfit with striking Birdhichand jewellery. A layered diamond-studded necklace, statement earrings and rings added a regal touch to her look. Rather than going overboard with her styling, she kept her hair sleek and centre-parted, allowing the jewellery and embroidered dupatta to take centre stage.

Sonam Kapoor (PC -Instagram)

She completed the look with a bejewelled box clutch and pointed black pumps, adding a contemporary finish to the traditional outfit.


The look was styled by Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor and Manish Melwani, who brought together traditional Indian artistry, elegant tailoring and statement jewellery. The result was a sophisticated ensemble that perfectly reflected Sonam’s long-standing love for Indian craftsmanship and fashion with a cultural touch.

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About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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