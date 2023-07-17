Home

Lifestyle

Sonam Kapoor is Absolute Fashion Goddess in Green-Toned Trench Coat at Wimbledon 2023, See Pics

Sonam Kapoor is Absolute Fashion Goddess in Green-Toned Trench Coat at Wimbledon 2023, See Pics

Sonam Kapoor's Wimbledon 2023 Style: A Checkered Trench Coat, Matching Boots and Classic Shades - See stunning photos here!

Sonam Kapoor is Absolute Fashion Goddess in Green-Toned Trench Coat at Wimbledon 2023, See Pics

Sonam Kapoor made a stylish appearance at the Wimbledon Final in 2023, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. She took to Instagram to share pictures with her husband, Anand Ahuja, as they enjoyed the match. Prior to attending the event, Sonam treated her fans with a glimpse of her complete look on her Instagram feed.

Trending Now

For the match, Sonam’s outfit was curated by her sister Rhea Kapoor. She wore a green-toned checked print trench coat by Burberry, which she paired with matching tights and black high heels. The Burberry Spring 2024 Collection, designed by Daniel Lee, focuses on quintessential British wardrobe archetypes, featuring meticulous tailoring that accentuates the body’s contours, along with exquisite British motifs paying homage to the enchanting allure of the great British outdoors.

You may like to read

Decoding Sonam Kapoor’s look

To add a touch of glamour, Sonam sported a sleek bun hairstyle, carried a black sling bag, and wore a pair of classy shades. She shared the pictures with the caption, “On my way to Wimbledon in style. Game, set, match, and fashion-forward!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)



Sonam was not the only celebrity in attendance at the All England Club in London for the 2023 Wimbledon finals. Singer Nick Jonas, accompanied by his wife Priyanka Chopra, attended the Wimbledon Women’s final before joining his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra, for the Wimbledon Men’s final. American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande was spotted sitting with Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey and Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic

In the highly anticipated men’s final, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic, denying the Serbian player his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title. It was an epic five-set match and considered one of the greatest matches ever played at the All England Club. Alcaraz fought back from a set down in a thrilling encounter that lasted nearly five hours. Prior to the final, Djokovic had won 34 consecutive matches at Wimbledon and had not lost on Centre Court since 2013. However, Alcaraz made history by winning his second grand slam title and ending Djokovic’s winning streak. Notably, Djokovic had also won his previous 104 grand slam matches after winning the opening set.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES