Sonam Kapoor Looks Divine in White Anarkali Jumpsuit, Styles With Black-White Embroidered Jacket by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Sonam Kapoor attends an event in Mumbai in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's anarkali jumpsuit with black embroidered jacket. See pics here.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista who never misses a chance to serve her looks. The inspiring actress made a statement last night in an Anarkali jumpsuit with a black-white embroidered jacket. Sonam Kapoor attended a Mumbai event in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit. For the night, Sonam picked a white jumpsuit with a plunging neckline that looked like an Anarkali suit. She changed the whole look by adding an embroidered black jacket that she wore like a cape. She wore her hair in a bun and accessorised with statement earrings.

While sharing her look on Instagram, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “I was there for the first ever Shaadi By Marriott event and look how beautifully it’s grown today. Congratulations @khushnooma for a spectacular property and event – truly resplendent showcase of Marriott as the ultimate wedding destination #ShaadiByMarriottBonvoy”.

There is no doubt in saying that Sonam Kapoor was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor. Apart from Rhea, Sonam also gave credit to her makeup, hair stylists, photographers, jewelry designers.

Sonam Kapoor’s breathtaking photos in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit

