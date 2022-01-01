Sonam Kapoor is known for her quintessential fashion choices. She celebrates New Year 2022 with her husband Anand Ahuja and shares cozy pictures. Sonam’s pictures give a glimpse of the new house which looks picturesque. She is looking stunning black kaftan and has set the internet on fire.Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Plants A Kiss On Husband Anand Ahuja’s Cheek as She Shares a Glimpse of Their Romantic New Year's Eve

Taking it to Instagram, Sonam uploaded a series of pictures. The caption read,” Happy new year to the love of my life. He is not just #everydayphenomenal, he is everyyearphenomenal and the person I want to spend every new year with. Wishing all of you good health, happiness and fulfilment in 2022.” Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Sell Wedding Photos Rights To International Magazine For A Whopping Price?

For the occasion, Sonam wore a black turtle-neck crepe kaftan which had fringed details. Her ensemble is from the shelves of the Italian label Taller Marmo. The ensemble was adorned with a satin tie-detailed high neck, wide sleeves and a waterfall hem accented with a sweeping fringe. This added a charm to Sonam’s picturesque view.

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. The ensemble is available on the website of Taller Marmo and is worth Rs 1,24,629. Check it out.

For accessories, she chose beautiful Swarovski jewels and drop earrings. For hair, she chose a centre-parted hair and left it open. She chose smoky eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, nude brown lip shade, and red nail polish.

