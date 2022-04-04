Actor Sonam Kapoor is currently enjoying the new phase of her life. The star and her husband Anand Ahuja are all set to welcome their first child. Last night, the actor attended designer Abu Jani’s birthday eve and for the occasion, she opted for a stunning white satin saree from the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The actor looks ethereal in her new photoshoot.Also Read - 5 Easy-To-Wear Styling Tips To Stay Fashionable This Summer

The actor can be seen flaunting her baby bump in her new maternity photoshoot. She styled her look with her mother Sunita Kapoor’s statement jewellery. She was styled by her sister-filmmaker Rhea Kapoor. Also Read - Pooja Hegde Slays Summer Fashion With Ease And Comfort in Green Polo Dress Worth Rs 27k | See Pics

Along with the pictures, Sonam wrote, “Last night for my @abujani1 birthday evening. In @abujanisandeepkhosla and @kapoor.sunita 💎 styled by my baby @rheakapoor @abhilashatd” Also Read - BTS at Grammys 2022: Flower Shirt, Green Sweater - Los Angeles Gets Some Fashion Lessons From Band

Check out her pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Her outfit featured a bandeau-style strapless blouse and wraparound satin saree. Her saree came with beaded embellishments all over the borders, a thigh-high slit, and a mid-riff flaunting style.

She teamed her look with silver juttis, vintage gold necklace, earrings, bangles, evil eye bracelets and rings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)



Sonam opted for her signature hairstyle, centre-parted sleek hairdo, nude lipstick, winged eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, smokey eyeshadow and radiating skin.

Earlier, the actor made an official announcement on social media on Monday morning and wrote a beautiful poem. The caption on her post read, “Four hands.To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 (sic).”

Sonam and Anand got married in 2018 and the couple has been spending time at their London home.