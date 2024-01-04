Home

Sonam Kapoor Opens Up About Postpartum Journey And Fitness as a New Mom: ‘It Has Taken…’

In latest Instagram post, Sonam Kapoor opened up about her postpartum journey and shared how she has been evolving 'slowly' and 'steadily' and is 'grateful' for her body.

Sonam Kapoor has recently become a newbie mother. Married to Anand Ahuja, the couple welcomed their baby boy Vayu on August 20, 2022. The journey of a new mom is not easy especially post-pregnancy. Well, recently, on social media, Sonam opened up about her postpartum journey and shared how she has been evolving ‘slowly’ and ‘steadily’ and is ‘grateful’ for her body.

The Raanjhanaa actress shared a couple of pictures from her latest photoshoot. While sharing the pictures on Gram, Sonam captioned it, ” It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self-care and baby care. I’m not there yet but almost where I want to be. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been. Being a woman is a wondrous thing. #babymomma #proudwoman #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Her ever-so-supportive husband Anand Ahuja reacted to her post saying, “You are the most beautiful, kind, empathetic, caring person. You are so giving with your time, effort and energy. It’s always a journey to find your balance between prioritising yourself and your family and I know you’ll continue to discover that balance in 2024.”

For the latest photoshoot, Sonam looked ethereal as always. She is popularly known for her exquisite fashion sense and never fails to impress us with every oh-so-stunning style. The actress adorned an ivory-toned lehenga with gold ‘zari’ work. She teamed it with an organza dupatta in the same colour. Sonam’s lehenga, dupatta and low v-neck padded blouse set was sourced from the shelves of ‘re-ceremonial’. She complemented her look with stunning jhumkas and minimal makeup. To round off, The Aisha actress just opted for a neat clean middle-parted bun.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor made her acting comeback after a maternity break with the film Blind. She reportdely signed 2 new projects.

