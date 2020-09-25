Actor Sonam Kapoor in her latest Instagram post shared that she has been suffering from PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome for many years but is now in a good place. She in her IGTV video shared tips on how to deal with PCOS. Sonam revealed that she has been suffering from the age of 14. In the video clip, she said, “I have been suffering from it for several years since I was like 14 or 15 and it has been the bane of my existence. I have gone to several doctors, nutritionists, dieticians to help myself and right now, I am in a good place. I thought I will share my learnings with you guys.” Also Read - Looking For Some Easy And Effective Beauty And Wellness Tricks? Check Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Sonam in the video said that she has managed her PCOS by exercising regularly, doing yoga, and avoid sugar. She wrote, “Hi guys, going to share something personal here. I have been struggling with PCOS i.e. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome for quite some time now. PCOS, or PCOD, is a very common condition that a lot of women live with. It is also an extremely confusing condition since everyone’s cases, symptoms and struggles are different. I have finally figured out what helps me after years of trying several diets, workouts and routines, and I want to share my tips for managing PCOS with you! Having said that, PCOS manifests in different ways, and I urge you to visit a doctor before you self-medicate or self-prescribe.” Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Hits Back at Troll Who Called Her Husband Anand Ahuja 'The Ugliest', Latter Clarifies Her Account Was ‘Hacked’

Watch the video:

Sonam is not the only actor who has revealed her struggle with PCOS. Actor Shruti Haasan, Divyanka Tripathi, and Vidya Malavade too have shared their experience dealing with PCOS/PCOD. These actors shared their video clips and revealed how PCOS is still an unspoken lifestyle disorder and urged others to be more vocal about the topic.

The month of September is dedicated to being the month of PCOS awareness.

Do you have any other PCOS hacks and tips? Let us know what helps you!