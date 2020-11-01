Actor Sonam Kapoor is a diva, she knows fashion in and out! To ring in Halloween Sonam decided to transform herself into the iconic Hollywood actor Marilyn Monroe. “This Halloween has got me going… Oh, my Monroe! Becoming this diva was such a fun experience for me and my team. Definitely one of my fav looks I’ve recreated for Halloween, ever!,” Sonam wrote and shared a time-lapse video of her transformation. Also Read - Halloween 2020: This Halloween, Add A Spooky Twist to Your Cocktails

From getting that iconic mole, to the lips to that blonde wig, Sonam and her team made sure that she gets her Marilyn Moment on point. “My Monroe Moment🥰 Watch how I went from being SKA to MM. Don’t let the time-lapse fool you guys, it took hours of me sitting down and my team working their magic. So pleased with the result… yay!,” she wrote. Also Read - Halloween 2020: Date, History, Significance And How to Celebrate This Spooky Festival in India

This Halloween has got me going… Oh, my Monroe! Becoming this diva was such a fun experience for me and my team. Definitely one of my fav looks I’ve recreated for Halloween, ever! 🥰😍 What do you guys think of this transformation? Comment with an emoji and paint me a picture! Huge s/o to @official_maria_asadi @carlaguler and @aamirnaveedhair for bringing this look to life with me. #MarilynMonroe #Transformation #HalloweenMakeup #HalloweenCostumeIdeas #Cosplay #HalloweenCostume #Details #Makeup #FashionAddict #MarilynMonroeFan #Icon

Oh BTW, Sonam wasn’t the only celebrity who celebrated Halloween including Maniesh Paul, Ira Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Divya Dutta too shared their look.

Bhumi Pednekar looked gorgeous in a black outfit with gold jewellery. She captioned the picture, “Weekend Ready 👻 #Halloween”

Weekend Ready 👻 #Halloween . . . #JustForFun #SaturdayNight #Weekend

Just For Fun 👻 . . . #Halloween #FeelItReelIt #Bbeauty #love #insta

What do you think about these looks?