Upcoming rom-com, The Zoya Factor, an Abhishek Sharma-directorial starring fashionista Sonam Kapoor and South sensation Dulquer Salmaan in the lead is creating enough buzz to set fans edgy with excitement already. Amping their anticipation is the diva who has so far donned varied shades of red while promoting the film with each look being more sartorially elegant than before.

In the recent set of pictures that flooded the Internet, Sonam is seen donning a short A-line red kurti paired with red palazzos and red juttis with golden work. Accessorising her look with a pair of heavy golden earrings and bracelet, Sonam pulled back her mid-parted braided hair in a loose low bun and wore nude makeup that sets the fashion police swooning.

Check out Sonam’s latest look here:

The highly-awaited trailer of Abhishek Sharma directorial, The Zoya Factor, starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, is finally out and fans minds are blown. From Sonam’s glamorous chic avatars to Dulquer’s tough looks and six-pack abs, the fans have been served the sweet fruit of their anticipation. Dulquer’s mind-blowing performance as Indian cricket team captain, Nikhil Khoda, has left everyone stunned. Many of his fans went crazy after he pulled off his t-shirt and flaunted his sexy six-pack abs while wiping his face off sweat.

The film is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name, South superstar Dulquer has been paired opposite Sonam for the first time. The film directed by Abhishek Sharma is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios. The film also features Angad Bedi.

The movie was to release during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, on June 14, 2019. However, now, the film will be hitting the screens on September 20, 2019.