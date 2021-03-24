New Delhi: In case you are wondering what book to read next, we have got just the right suggestion for you! Speaking Tiger Books recently announced the launch of Shakoor Rather’s debut novel ‘Life in the Clock Tower Valley’, a book about Kashmir’s pristine past, its grievous present, and always uncertain future. The novel set in the picturesque Srinagar, provides an insider’s view of everyday life and emotions in the conflict-ridden valley. The book also highlights fascinating historical and political information about Kashmir as well as environmental issues that are seldom talked about. Also Read - It's Time For Pakistan And India To 'Bury The Past And Move Forward', Says Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa

‘Life in the Clock Tower Valley’ is a requiem for our past that we hold closer and long for. It is about nostalgia, love, and loss,” said Shakoor Rather. “Delicate and sensitive, the novel travels between Kashmir’s pristine past, its grievous present, and always uncertain future, providing an insider’s view to everyday life and emotions in the conflict-ridden valley. The issues are depicted through symbolism, wit, and humour,” he said. Also Read - Peace With Pakistan Will Give India Direct Access to Central Asia: PM Imran Khan

Rather said many past books have shone a light on the conflict in Kashmir, however, “Life in the Clocktower Valley takes a different approach by depicting the life that we all live amidst this conflict. It highlights the uncertainty in our lives.” Also Read - Disgusting! Tourists Caught Peeing on Roadside at Kashmir's Iconic Dal Lake; Twitterverse Reacts

The book is available in leading bookstores and Amazon in both paperback and Kindle editions.

A short description:

Srinagar, Autumn of 2008: the chinar trees are shedding leaves, outdated matadors are still polluting the streets and checkpoints with men in army fatigue dot the city. Samar, a university student, is head over heels in love with Rabiya, his batchmate. Secret rendezvous in matadors, campus corridors and at the city’s historical sites help them to get to know each other better. But will their love survive the unending curfews and their families’ opposing political allegiances?

Sheikh Mubarak, Samar’s neighbour, is a famed metal craftsman stuck in a loveless marriage. He is further distanced from his unsympathetic wife, Naziya, when he loses his cherished pregnant cow on a curfewed night. Will their marriage survive the arrival of Rosaline, a tourist from New York?

Sana, Mubarak and Naziya’s five-year-old daughter, is best friends with Pintoji, the neighbourhood simpleton. Both chase their little dreams together with a wide-eyed curiosity, ignoring the adults who frequently indulge in the stone-throwing game. But what happens when Pintoji ventures out without a care during a curfew?

Delicate and sensitive, Life in the Clock Tower Valley is an unusual debut novel that travels between Kashmir’s pristine past, its grievous present and always uncertain future, giving us an insider’s view to everyday life and emotions in the conflict-ridden valley.

About the author

Shakoor Rather is a Kashmiri journalist based in Delhi. He has written extensively about Kashmir’s politics, society, culture, and heritage. Having grown up in the Kashmir Valley during its most difficult decades, he writes with rare sensitivity about the different dimensions of the conflict there. In a journalistic career spanning nearly a decade, he has also travelled widely, reporting on scientific and technological advancements as well as environmental issues from various countries.