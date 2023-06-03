Home

SPF Guide 101: 7 Moisturizers You Need to Survive Summer Heat

SPF Guide 101: As diverse and dynamic as its culture, India’s weather is also. We experience everything, from sweltering summers to monsoon rains and chilly winters. But regardless of the time of year, one thing never changes: the sun’s unrelenting strength. It is important to protect your skin, and using an SPF moisturizer every day is one of the greatest methods to achieve this. Many individuals in India believe that SPF moisturizers are only important on sunny days or during the sweltering heat. However, even on gloomy or overcast days, the sun’s UV radiation can still enter your skin via the clouds and cause accelerated ageing, sunburns, and an elevated risk of skin cancer.

SPF moisturizers provide your skin with an effective defence against UV radiation. A broad-spectrum SPF moisturizer protects your skin from UVB rays, keeping your skin safe from damage. SPF, or Sun Protection Factor, measures how well a product shields your skin from UVB rays, causing sunburns and skin damage. SPF moisturizers are essentially a two-in-one moisturizer that’ll keep your skin from drying out, and make it look plum and healthy while also creating a barrier of protection, which is vital if you want healthy skin in the long term.

7 SPF-INFUSED MOISTURIZERS TO SURVIVE SUMMER HEAT

1. Cetaphil Moisturiser

SPF 30

Usage: Face

Thickness: Light

Skin Type: Oily & Sensitive

Benefits: Oil controlling, suitable for sensitive skin

2. Eucerin Face Lotion

SPF 30

Usage: Face

Thickness: Light

Skin Type: Sensitive

Benefits: Fragrance-free, Non-comedogenic

3. Dermalogica

SPF 50

Usage: Body/Face

Thickness: Medium

Skin Type: All types

Benefits: Hyaluronic Acid

4. Garnier Cream

SPF 25

Usage: Face

Thickness: Medium

Skin Type: All types

Benefits: Vitamin C serum

5. Biotique Lotion

SPF 50

Usage: Body

Thickness: Thin/Medium

Skin Type: All types

Benefits: Notes of sandalwood

6. Olay Cream

SPF 30

Usage: Face

Thickness: Thick

Skin Type: Dry

Benefits: Hyaluronic Acid

7. Cocomo Moisturiser + Sunscreen

SPF 15

Usage: Face

Thickness: Medium

Skin Type: All

