These delicious recipes by Chef Vijesh Modi (senior sous chef), The Deltin, Daman are perfect as starters for your meals. Or you can whip them up as snacks. Whatever way you cook these in, we guarantee you that your guests will ask for more!

Jalapenos Murgh Tandoori Tikka

Ingredients

1 Chicken Leg 240 Gm

2 Curd 150 Gm

3 Garlic 10 Gm

4 Ginger 10 Gm

5 Lemon 30 Gm

6 Jalapenos 15 Gm

7 Black pepper 5 Gm

9 Garam Masala 10 Gm

10 Cumin Powder 5 Gm

11 Cardamom Powder 5 Gm

12 Ginger Powder 5 Gm

13 Mustard Oil 10 Ml

14 Salt 6 Gm

15 Black Salt 3 Gm

16 Butter 10 Gm

17 Chat Masala 10 Gm

18 Mint chutney 30 Gm

Method:

Take chicken leg, wash it nicely dry all the moisture. Cut into four pieces.

First, marinate it with ginger garlic paste and salt.

Keep it in the chiller for two hours now add chopped jalapenos, all dry masala powder, salt pepper, mustard oil, hung curd and lemon juice.

Keep the marinated chicken in the fridge for four hours for better taste. Take out and arrange the pieces on skewers.

Cook it in the tandoor at 300 degrees centigrade. Baste it with butter just after almost done.

Cook it nicely and serve hot with green chutney and laccha onion salad.

Thai Chilli Cigar Roll

Ingredients

Cabbage 60 Gm

Carrot 60 Gm

Pokchoi 60 Gm

Onion Spring 50 Gm

Bean Thread Noodles 30 Gm

Thai Chili Paste 20 Gm

Thai Red Curry Paste 10 Gm

Bell Peppers 30 Gm

Fresh Basil 5 Gm

Spring Roll Sheet 60 Gm

Oil Soya bean 30 Ml

Method:

Heat oil and add all juliennes of the vegetables.

Take bean thread noodles and season it.

Add Thai chilli paste and Thai red curry paste and sauté a while.

Add basil and a little sugar.

Take a spring roll sheet and cut into half. Now, put the vegetable mixture on it and roll it tightly. Sprinkle a little cornflour as dusting.

Heat oil and deep fry it crispy.

Serve hot with sweet chilli sauce.