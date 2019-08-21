Yearning for a good spicy dish? You have got to try this lip-smacking Chettinad Crab Masala by Chef Tanmoy Majumder, Executive Chef, DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Bangalore.

Chettinad Crab Masala

Ingredients

To make Chettinad masala

 Cinnamon stick – 1 inch

 Cloves – 5

 Star Anise – 1

 Green Cardamom – 3

 Cumin seeds – 1 tsp

 Fennel seeds – 1 tsp

 Peppercorns – 3 tsp

 Dry red chillies – 2

 Coriander seeds – 2 tsp

 Coconut – 1/3 Cup

To make Crab masala

 Crab – 1kg

 Oil – 3 tbsp.

 Mustard seeds – 1 tsp

 Few Curry leaves

 Onion – 1

 Ginger garlic paste – 1 tbsp.

 Tomatoes – 2

 Turmeric powder – 1 tsp

 Kashmiri Red chilli powder – 1/2 tbsp.

 Water – 1 Cup

 Chopped Coriander leaves

Directions

 To make Chettinad masala paste: In a pan, dry roast cinnamon stick, Cloves, Star Anise, Green Cardamom, Cumin seeds, Fennel seeds, Peppercorns, dry red chillies, coriander seeds and coconut. Grind it to a smooth paste.

 To make Crab masala: In a pan, heat some oil and temper it with mustard seeds and few curry leaves. To that, Add finely chopped Onions and sauté until the onions are soft and translucent.

 Add Green chillies, ginger garlic paste and cook until the raw smell is gone.

 Add chopped tomatoes and sauté until they are soft and well cooked.

 Add Turmeric powder, Kashmiri Red Chilli powder (Reduce the spiciness as per your spice level), Ground masala paste and stir well. Add water and boil for 5 minutes.

 Once the gravy starts boiling, add the cleaned crabs and cook for 15 minutes. If you are using small crabs, cook it for 8 to 10 minutes.

 Finally, garnish it with some chopped coriander leaves.

 This crab masala is a spicy one, so if you want to reduce it, add peppercorns and chilli powder as per

your spice level.