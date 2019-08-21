Yearning for a good spicy dish? You have got to try this lip-smacking Chettinad Crab Masala by Chef Tanmoy Majumder, Executive Chef, DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Bangalore.

Chettinad Crab Masala
Ingredients
To make Chettinad masala
 Cinnamon stick – 1 inch
 Cloves – 5
 Star Anise – 1
 Green Cardamom – 3
 Cumin seeds – 1 tsp
 Fennel seeds – 1 tsp
 Peppercorns – 3 tsp
 Dry red chillies – 2
 Coriander seeds – 2 tsp
 Coconut – 1/3 Cup

To make Crab masala
 Crab – 1kg
 Oil – 3 tbsp.
 Mustard seeds – 1 tsp
 Few Curry leaves
 Onion – 1
 Ginger garlic paste – 1 tbsp.
 Tomatoes – 2
 Turmeric powder – 1 tsp
 Kashmiri Red chilli powder – 1/2 tbsp.
 Water – 1 Cup
 Chopped Coriander leaves

Directions
 To make Chettinad masala paste: In a pan, dry roast cinnamon stick, Cloves, Star Anise, Green Cardamom, Cumin seeds, Fennel seeds, Peppercorns, dry red chillies, coriander seeds and coconut. Grind it to a smooth paste.

 To make Crab masala: In a pan, heat some oil and temper it with mustard seeds and few curry leaves. To that, Add finely chopped Onions and sauté until the onions are soft and translucent.

 Add Green chillies, ginger garlic paste and cook until the raw smell is gone.

 Add chopped tomatoes and sauté until they are soft and well cooked.

 Add Turmeric powder, Kashmiri Red Chilli powder (Reduce the spiciness as per your spice level), Ground masala paste and stir well. Add water and boil for 5 minutes.

 Once the gravy starts boiling, add the cleaned crabs and cook for 15 minutes. If you are using small crabs, cook it for 8 to 10 minutes.

 Finally, garnish it with some chopped coriander leaves.

 This crab masala is a spicy one, so if you want to reduce it, add peppercorns and chilli powder as per
your spice level.