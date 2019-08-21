Yearning for a good spicy dish? You have got to try this lip-smacking Chettinad Crab Masala by Chef Tanmoy Majumder, Executive Chef, DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Bangalore.
Chettinad Crab Masala
Ingredients
To make Chettinad masala
Cinnamon stick – 1 inch
Cloves – 5
Star Anise – 1
Green Cardamom – 3
Cumin seeds – 1 tsp
Fennel seeds – 1 tsp
Peppercorns – 3 tsp
Dry red chillies – 2
Coriander seeds – 2 tsp
Coconut – 1/3 Cup
To make Crab masala
Crab – 1kg
Oil – 3 tbsp.
Mustard seeds – 1 tsp
Few Curry leaves
Onion – 1
Ginger garlic paste – 1 tbsp.
Tomatoes – 2
Turmeric powder – 1 tsp
Kashmiri Red chilli powder – 1/2 tbsp.
Water – 1 Cup
Chopped Coriander leaves
Directions
To make Chettinad masala paste: In a pan, dry roast cinnamon stick, Cloves, Star Anise, Green Cardamom, Cumin seeds, Fennel seeds, Peppercorns, dry red chillies, coriander seeds and coconut. Grind it to a smooth paste.
To make Crab masala: In a pan, heat some oil and temper it with mustard seeds and few curry leaves. To that, Add finely chopped Onions and sauté until the onions are soft and translucent.
Add Green chillies, ginger garlic paste and cook until the raw smell is gone.
Add chopped tomatoes and sauté until they are soft and well cooked.
Add Turmeric powder, Kashmiri Red Chilli powder (Reduce the spiciness as per your spice level), Ground masala paste and stir well. Add water and boil for 5 minutes.
Once the gravy starts boiling, add the cleaned crabs and cook for 15 minutes. If you are using small crabs, cook it for 8 to 10 minutes.
Finally, garnish it with some chopped coriander leaves.
This crab masala is a spicy one, so if you want to reduce it, add peppercorns and chilli powder as per
your spice level.