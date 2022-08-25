People all over the world believe in superstitions, especially Indians. Indians consider too much believe in superstitions, like crossing of cats, you should not cut nails in the night, someone should not call you from behind while you are leaving your house, breaking of glass or utensils are bad. Sometimes they are right but sometimes it should be ignored.Also Read - Shubh or Ashubh - Breaking of The Glass in Home

It happens with all of us, We have heard this superstition with spilled boiling milk, by our mothers or grandmothers, but is it even true? Lets find out. Sometimes, because of unfortunate circumstances we keep the milk for boiling and get involve with something else. By the time you are going to close the gas some milk has already spilled. Most people consider it a good omen while some consider it a bad omen too. Also Read - Viral Video of Boy Sitting in Boiling Water Shocks The Internet, Many Call It Fake | Watch

Let’s find out some superstitions with spilled boiling milk