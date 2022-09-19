Spine-related problems are also known as Spinal stenosis which includes injuries or any other kinds of issues that affect the spines. Some of the symptoms for the Spine related issues are lower back pain, numbness, and tingling sensations. The most common causes of these spinal issues are Motor vehicle accidents, Falls, Acts of violence, sports and recreation injuries, etc. Some of the common exercises to reduce spine-related problems are listed below:

3 EXERCISES TO REDUCE SPINE-RELATED PROBLEMS:

1. Back Flexion Exercise: In Back Flexion Exercise first need to Pull both knees up to the chest and push the head forward while lying on the back until the person feels a gentle stretch. This will stretch the lower back as well as the neck.

This Exercise is a very easy way to improve lumbar mobility and reduce any kind of spine-related problems. It is a safe exercise to practice, as one can even do this exercise by lying down and don’t have to strain the back too much.

2. Knee to Chest Stretch: In the Knee to Chest stretch exercise, first the person needs to Lay backward on a balanced platform with the heels flat on the floor, Pull one knee up to the chest slowly until the lower back starts to stretch. Bring the knee as close to the chest as the person can comfortably.

Mainly Knee Chest Stretch exercise focuses on the lower back muscles. If the person has osteoporosis, that person needs to avoid this stretch because it may increase the risk of vertebral compression fractures.

3. Hip Stretch: To do the Hip stretch exercise first, need to kneel on the right knee, and after that put the left foot on the floor, at the same time left knee should be at a 90-degree angle. Drive the hip forward. Hold the position for 30 seconds. Repeat the same 5 times with each leg, and try to increase the stretch each time. Hip stretch exercise helps to reduce persistent pain in any part of the body.

So if, people are facing any kinds of spine-related issues exercises that are best to avoid that and Back Flexion exercises, Knee to Chest Stretch, and Hip Stretch. Stretching is an excellent way to keep the spine aligned and the back loose.

(With inputs from Dr. Subodh Shetty, Consultant Spine and orthopedic Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore)