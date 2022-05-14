Hair Care hacks: How much do we hate it when our hair splits and becomes exceedingly weak? We go to the salon to have that magnificent hair because we don’t have many options. Every day, our hair deals with several issues, such as sun damage, heat, dust, pollution, chemicals, and so on. One of the most prevalent issues we face is split ends. Excessive heat, mechanical stress, and dryness cause the hair shaft to fray, resulting in split ends. The good news is that you no longer need to visit a high-priced salon! Simply open your refrigerator or kitchen cupboard and you will find a solution to your split ends. Today we will discuss different home remedies that can help manage split ends.Also Read - 5 Habits That Are Damaging Your Hair Growth And How to Fix it

5 home remedies that can treat and prevent split ends:-

Egg

Egg is one of the most effective ways to get rid of split ends, roughness, and dullness. The egg can be applied to your hair in numerous ways. For example: blend an egg with olive oil/almond oil and honey and leave it for 30-45 minutes. Apply it as a hair mask and see the results. You can also prepare a shampoo using a beaten egg with a spoonful of water.

Beer is an excellent source of conditioner for your hair. After shampooing your hair, rinse it with beer and you’ll be amazed at how shiny and gleaming it becomes. When you shampoo your hair, rinse it with beer every time to help your hair overcome the problem of split ends.

Along with other nutrients, Papaya is rich in Vitamin A, which helps to keep your hair follicles moisturized by stimulating sebum production. Papaya is good for hair growth and treatment, especially if you have split ends. Combine mashed papaya and two tablespoons of yogurt in a bowl. Apply this mixture to your hair and let it dry for 15 minutes. Rinse it with water and then see the best possible results.

Apply this excellent butter to your hair after washing them. Massage your damp hair with Shea butter and dry them naturally. It is considered the best source of protein and conditioner for hair. Within a few days, you will see a reduction in frizzy hair and split ends.

Coconut oil is the answer to all of your hair concerns. It smoothes your hair and cleanses your scalp from dirt and grime. It is the considered finest source of Vitamin E and can even beat all-natural conditioners. It also treats dullness and split ends of your hair and makes it to natural and shiny. Apply coconut oil once or twice a weak to see the best possible results.

Do you have any tips of your own for dealing with split ends? If yes, then tell us in the comment section below.