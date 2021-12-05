Miss Trans Global 2021: On December 1, 2021, Sruthy Sithara, a resident of Kerala bags the title of Miss Trans Global 2021. Sithara represented India at Miss Global Trans Title for the past six months and had no clue would win it one day. According to a report by The New Indian Express, Sruthy received the award on December 1 while staying in hometown Kerala, Vaikom via an online event.

Sithara took to Instagram to express happiness. The caption read,” Miss Trans Global 2021. This smile means a lot. For me, for my community, for my country, for the transglobal organization, for all those who are oppressed and marginalized. Here’s I am, Sruthy Sithara, Miss Trans Global 2021 Title Winner. Thank you so much all who behind this successful journey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sruthy Sithara (@sruthy_sithara__)

Sithara in conversation with The New Indian Express said,” I’m so happy, excited. I never expected such a feat. I have been preparing and participating in the competition for months. And now, it all has ended on such a high note.”

The entire internet is showering praises and lauding Sithara’s achievement. A politician also tweeted and it read,” Keralite Sruthy Sithara has been selected as Miss Trans Global 2021, a title she achieved after a long fight against prejudices galore and the narrow mindset of our society. A matter of immense pride for Kerala. Congratulations Sruthy”

Keralite Sruthy Sithara has been selected as Miss Trans Global 2021, a title she achieved after a long fight against prejudices galore and the narrow mindset of our society. A matter of immense pride for Kerala. Congratulations Sruthy… pic.twitter.com/tJThRAHBJy — Dr R Bindu (@rbinducpm) December 2, 2021

Miss Trans Global is an international online pageant for trans and gender-nonconforming people from different backgrounds to showcase and put forth their talent. According to the award’s website, this is also a step to initiate awareness on transgender and LGB issues in and around the world.