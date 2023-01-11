Home

SS Rajamouli Attends Golden Globes 2023 in Dhoti-Kurta, See How Team RRR Represented India on Red Carpet – PICS

Golden Globe 2023: Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli added a dash of Indian style in fashionable Sherwani and kurta-pyjama ensembles on the red carpet.

Golden Globe 2023: The awards ceremony has resumed in all of its splendour after being postponed for two years due to the pandemic and claims of a lack of diversity. The Telugu movie RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, is also nominated, giving India another reason to celebrate. Director SS Rajamouli along with the lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR turned attention to their elegant appearances at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on January 10 (January 11 IST).

SS Rajamouli made the decision to reflect a little piece of India on this significant occasion by donning a traditional dhoti-kurta on the red carpet. He chose a red and black dhoti-kurta along with a scarlet stole, which had tassels at the hem, providing the finishing touch to his ensemble. The talented filmmaker is receiving praise for attending the major Hollywood award ceremony dressed in traditional Indian garb.

Ram Charan exhibited sartorial elegance while dressed in a black sherwani on the international platform. He selected a bandh gala kurta with side slits, full-length sleeves, elaborate embroidery, concealed front button closures, and a brooch. His red carpet ensemble included straight-fit matching black pants, formal shoes, a ring, ear studs, a trimmed beard, and a side-parted, backswept hairstyle.

Jr NTR‘s stylish tuxedo ensemble featured a notch-lapel jacket, a pristine white shirt, and black pants on the red carpet. A rough beard, tinted glasses, and a backswept hairstyle finished off his ensemble.

RRR, the crowning achievement of SS Rajamouli, was nominated for two Golden Globes in 2023. The Jr. NTR and Ram Charan-starring movie are up against four other international releases. The SS Rajamouli-directed film has received a ton of support from both domestic and foreign viewers. It also has key cameo appearances by Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

What do you think about their look?