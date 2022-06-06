Staying hydrating is important, especially in this scorching heat. Hydration helps in keeping us healthy and away from the disease. However, we often forget to drink water as much as we would like to. Keeping a bottle handy make staying hydrated easy. These days reusable water bottles are both useful as well as trendy. It has become a must-have item for everyone.Also Read - 7 Health Benefits of Cycling in Diabetes Management

Since hydration is a vital part of our lives, it's important to equip yourself with a long-lasting reusable bottle to take with you wherever you go. But which is the best option for water bottles in terms of safety and sustainability?

Glass

A report in Washington Post says that glass would be the best option if it wouldn't break. As glass is made of natural materials, there is no danger of inorganic chemicals leaching into liquids when it's heated or cooled. If you are worried about breakage then you can look for heat-resistant and shatterproof options as well.

Stainless Steel

The metal bottle is also known as aluminium or stainless steel. The WP report says, “There may be a slight transfer of aluminium into the liquid, but there’s probably no greater risk than using stainless steel or aluminium cookware, which is deemed safe.”

Make sure when purchasing a stainless-steel bottle that it isn’t lined with plastic, or resin as they are loaded with harmful chemicals. These bottles do not leach chemicals when exposed to heat.

Stainless steels have a longer life span as glass bottles can break more easily.

Which bottle will you pick?