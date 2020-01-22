Hair is a crown you never take off. It is one of the most important parts of your body that makes you look good and compliments your appearance. A bad hair day can ruin your mood completely. Perfect hair frames your face and enhances your personality. It is not tough to take good care of it. Still, most of the people take their hair for granted and do not pay the attention it deserves. In fact, some damage their hair knowingly or unknowingly. If you want to know the importance of hair and the pain of not having it, go and talk to a bald person. Certain bad habits can take a toll o your hair health and damage it. Here, we tell you about them to help you follow a hair care routine and avoid damaging your hair anymore.

Following poor diet

Diet plays a significant role in your hair health. Having natural food jam-packed with protein, zinc, copper, and vitamin E can keep your hair healthy. However, binging on fast food or following a fad diet can make your hair deficient in essential minerals and vitamins. Also, eating fish may not do good for your hair. Certain fish including swordfish and mackerel are a rich source of mercury that can lead to hair loss. Additionally, eating food rich in sugar can be harmful too. A high blood sugar level is known to raise the levels of a male hormone called androgen that can shrink your hair follicles.

Excessive use of hair styling tools

Though styling tools give a nice appearance to your hair and make you look presentable, they can damage your hair significantly. According to a study published in the Annals of Dermatology, use of hair dryer causes more surface damage to your hair than natural drying. Other tools like curler and straightener can also cause serious damage. Their frequent use can burn your hair and can make your scalp super dry increasing the risk of hair fall.

Overwashing and brushing wet hair

Washing your hair frequently can take the natural moisture away from the scalp and cause breakage. The use of chemicals can lead to hair damage. Washing hair twice or thrice a week is considered good. Also, use a mild shampoo with good moisturising properties. If you have a habit of combing your hair when it is wet, you are following a wrong practice. Wet hair strands are quite vulnerable to damage and breakage. You should comb your hair before washing it and after it is dry post washing.