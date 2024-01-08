Home

Lifestyle

Stay Mindful! 5 Sneaky Winter Foods That Could Lead to Unnoticed Weight Gain

Stay Mindful! 5 Sneaky Winter Foods That Could Lead to Unnoticed Weight Gain

Winter weight gain is a real thing, and here are a few unexpected food options that may contribute to it. Read on!

Stay Mindful! 5 Sneaky Winter Foods That Could Lead to Unnoticed Weight Gain

Embracing the winter season often means indulging in comforting foods, but these hidden seasonal delights might be silently sabotaging your weight loss efforts. Due to cold weather the level of physical activity decreases, secondly, our metabolism slows down, and thirdly we eat more than usual to stay warmer. In this article, we will discover 5 food options that are mostly linked with weight gain.

Trending Now

WEIGHT LOSS: 5 UNEXPECTED FOOD OPTIONS IMPACTING YOUR WAITSLINE

Creamy Winter Soups: While winter soups are comforting, some creamy varieties can be high in calories and saturated fats. Opting for homemade soups with plenty of vegetables is advisable to keep your winter soup choices weight-loss-friendly. Winter Sweets: Gajar ka Halwa, til laddoo, gulab jamun, and Christmas cakes are all high in calories. So, you need to be careful while indulging in these winter delicacies. Have dessert once and in a limited quantity. Also, have homemade winter treats and try to use healthy ingredients to prepare them. Excessive Nut Consumption: Nuts are a nutritious snack, but they are also calorie dense. So, make sure you have them in moderation as excess nut consumption can contribute to weight gain in winter. Sugary Hot Beverages: Warm beverages like hot chocolate and flavoured coffees are high in sugar and calories. So, consider opting for unsweetened options and instead choose alternatives like herbal teas to stay warm without the added calories. Parathas: Hot stuffed parathas loaded with butter and paired with pickle or chutney are winter’s special treat. To manage weight, make it a healthier option, be careful about the amount of ghee or butter you add to it. Relish these delicious parathas in moderation for weight management.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.