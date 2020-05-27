Skincare used to be an easier task before the lockdown. Visiting a salon is all it used to take. But now we need to do everything on our own as going out is not at all safe. To prevent contracting the virus, you must follow social distancing norms. Also Read - Ashwagandha Can be Your Perfect Beauty Arsenal

In this critical time, we need to be self-dependent for almost each and everything including managing a beauty routine. It is not as hard as you think. You just need to know about a few ingredients and some easy steps. Here is what you need to do in order to get a fruit facial done at home and flaunt a refreshing skin.

Clean Your Face

Before applying anything on your face, you need to clean it properly to wash away all the dirt. To do that, you need water and raw milk. Wash your face with water first and then apply raw milk on face. Leave it to dry for 10 minutes and then wash off.

Exfoliate

You need a scrub to get rid of all the dead skin cells. To prepare a home-made scrub, you need to mix a tablespoon of lemon juice, baking soda, and water in a bowl. Make sure its consistency is thick. Now apply this paste on your face and scrub for approximately 5 minutes.

Unclog Your Skin Pores

It is important to let your skin breathe and to do that you need to unclog the pores. Get some hot water in a big utensil and bring your face close to it. Also, do not forget to cover your face with a towel. The steam will open up your skin pores.

Prepare Face Pack

You need to prepare a fruit face pack based on your skin type. People with dry skin should go for honey and banana to make the fruit face pack. However, those who want an anti-ageing pack should go for papaya pulp and honey. People with oily skin can mix berries and lemon to prepare the pack. Now, apply the fruit pack on your face and neck. Massage for 10 minutes and then leave for at least five minutes. After that, wash off with cold water.