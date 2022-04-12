Regeneration is crucial for your skin’s recovery throughout the year, but it is the most important during the summer season. Constant exposure to harmful environmental elements such as dirt, pollution, free radicals, and UV radiation from the sun can wreak havoc on your skin by accelerating damage and the process of ageing. In this case, following a regular night care routine can help restore your skin’s natural radiance.Also Read - World Skin Health Day : Skincare Myths Debunked | Watch Video

Here are a few ways to ensure smooth, hydrated, and healthy skin during the harsh summer months:

Double cleansing

Double cleansing involves thoroughly washing your face using two cleansers. However, it is not recommended for all skin types. People with acne-prone and sensitive skin should avoid double cleansing as it can overdry their skin. Instead, look for a cleanser that has the power of two cleansers in one, and is specifically made for oily skin types. The first step is using an oil-based cleanser, followed by a water-based cleanser.

Exfoliation

Regular exfoliation removes dead skin cells from outer skin layers, which is highly beneficial in getting rid of dull skin, increasing blood circulation, and improving skin appearance. It is crucial to determine the skin before opting for exfoliation as it is not recommended for skin conditions such as rosacea. Also, avoid physical exfoliants as they can damage the skin. Opt for chemical exfoliants AHAs (glycolic, tartaric, citric, and lactic acid) and BHAs (salicylic acid and beta hydroxyl—considered better for acne-prone skin).

Retinol

Most people tend to avoid retinol in summers, but it is good for your skin in these harsh conditions. Consider applying a retinol serum thrice a week every night to increase collagen production, improve skin elasticity and texture, and reduce acne breakouts, fine lines, wrinkles, and skin discolouration. Also, make sure to apply sunscreen the following day as the harmful UV rays cause photodamage and may reverse the repair process done by retinol.

Face masks

Face masks, depending on specific skin type and conditions, can be a life-saver in harsh summer months. People with dry skin can opt for aloe vera, avocado, cream, and other moisturizing ingredients. People with oily, combination, sensitive skin and acne-prone skin can consider using ingredients such as green tea and aloe vera as they are excellent sources of antioxidants. They can also opt for clay masks to soothe, hydrate, and improve sensitive skin. People with normal skin types can go for ingredients like honey, hibiscus powder, lemon, and gram flour.

(Inputs by Dr Geetika Goel- consultant at Clinic Dermatech)