Skin Care Routine: Wedding and celebration season is upon us, and everyone wants to look their best. However, this is also the time of year when the weather becomes warm and muggy. Dry skin can be caused by a variety of factors, including the harsh winter cold, a lack of natural oils, and the visible impacts of pollution on the skin.

Consider including a natural treatment into your skin-care regimen since it is well worth your time and effort. Try the day and night care routines listed below if your wedding is nearing and you're tired of the itching and dry flakes.

Your Daytime Regime

During the day, your skin is more susceptible to harmful sun rays & pollution even if you are indoors or wearing a mask. Hence, investing in cleansers, exfoliators, sunscreens, and moisturisers is the best bet for a morning/daytime skincare regime. Also Read - Yoga Asanas: Try These 5 Bedtime Yoga Asanas For Better Sleep

Moisturising goes next: Moisturising is an important step of every skincare regime, irrespective of your skin type. Moisturiser needs to be applied while the skin is slightly damp to help the product absorb better. During winters opt for a cream-based moisturizer unless your skin is excessively oily. Use fragrance-free, non-comedogenic moisturisers that provide instant and long-lasting hydration

And finally, the sunscreen: Sunscreen should be the last step in your daytime skincare routine as it is the most important skincare product of all. It needs to be applied after applying a moisturiser to provide protection against harmful sun rays. Our skin is susceptible to damage not only from UVA, UVB but also from more damaging Infrared rays that may lead to premature ageing. Ideally, a gel-based sunscreen is good for all skin types and must be used daily and reapplied every 4-5 hours or after washing your face.

Your Night time Regime

While you sleep the skin tends to recover & repair itself from the damage done during the day, hence, it is the best time to pamper your skin with all possible nourishment.

Do not miss the hydrating lotion or moisturizer: Hydrating lotions and moisturisers are a must to end your day. They formulate to create a protective coating on the skin to prevent water evaporation while you sleep. Using hydrating lotions infused with natural ingredients enriches the skin through the night leaving the skin soft and supple can be extremely beneficial in maintaining the overall health of your skin.

Winter skincare necessitates a little extra time and effort due to the harsh conditions that our delicate passive layer faces. You can have soft, smooth, beautiful skin all winter long with a little more care!