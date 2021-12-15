‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame actor Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Iyer, enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Fans are curious to know about her personal as well as professional life. Recently, Munmum gave a tour of her house on her YouTube Channel. The actor recently bought a new house in Mumbai.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Looks Like a Dream in Pre-Wedding Festivities, See Photos

Giving a glimpse of her lavish house, Munmun said, "Everything in this apartment is in a very muted colour," adding, "I do have a white and grey combination, but I also have a lot of gold and rose gold, which pops out." The actor also showed that her dining table chair, centre table and lights have golden accents, not just that many artefacts were also in the same shade.

Check out the pictures here:

Talking about her furniture Munmun revealed that she has got everything made and customised. “Everything has been measured and made,” she said. The living room has a large couch which can fit 6-7 people comfortably. Her pristine white dining table was the highlight. The living room also featured handwoven carpet and paintings to add that perfect pop of colour.

Munmun’s kitchen is in the shade of grey and black and bedroom featured an accent wall with a huge painting. Coming to her bed, it featured orange headboard with matching curtains. Her guest bedroom is in the shade of green and white.

Munmun also gave her fans a view of her balcony which was nicely decorated with lights she bought from Turkey.

Last month, Munmun shared a post on Instagram telling her fans about shifting to a new house. She wrote, “New Home 🏡 New Beginnings .Thus a late Diwali 🪔 post ..Moved into my new home, in the middle of hectic shoot schedule, fell super ill , recovered.. but absolutely thrilled to start a new journey in my new home. It’s been a dream come true. Took a much needed break from social media, spent quality time with Maa and my closest people , spent a quiet Diwali with them in my own way..Starting from ground zero without any help to reaching wherever I am today, I am super proud of myself. My hardwork and sincerity paid off and I am blessed 🙏🏻Hope you all had a great Diwali 🪔 ❤️”