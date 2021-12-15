Actor-comedian Steve Harvey hosted the 70th Miss Universe pageant on Sunday night. One of the most talked about moments from the coveted pageant was when Harvey asked Miss Universe winner Harnaaz Sandhu to do an animal impersonation on stage instead of discussing her accomplishments like other contestants.Also Read - Harnaaz Sandhu Wants to Work For Menstrual Hygiene After Winning Miss Universe

Steve was severely criticised by the netizens. Addressing Sandhu who belongs to Chandigarh, India, Harvey said, “I hear you do some pretty good animal impersonations. Let’s hear your best one.” Also Read - Treat For Miss Universe 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu to be Welcomed With 'Makki ki Roti, Sarson da Saag' in Chandigarh

Sandhu who was visibly shocked replied, “Oh my god, Steve, I was not expecting to do this on the world stage.” She further added, “I have to do this, I have no other option.” Also Read - Urvashi Rautela in Tears After Announcing Harnaaz Sandhu as Miss Universe 2021 - Watch Viral Video

The 21-year-old managed a couple of loud meow’s before Harvey moved to other contestants talking about their accomplishments. Netizens were fuming by that question and Harvey’s unusual request. Many users called the question ‘insensitive’ and ‘completely inappropriate.’

How long is Steve Harvey’s Miss Universe host contract? Asking for myself. Can we get someone else please?! pic.twitter.com/tz4cRHgHUb — Bedazzle Travels (@bedazzletravels) December 13, 2021

On another note, I’m tired of Steve Harvey. Miss Universe couldn’t find another host that’s not culturally insensitive? Lol — Ysa (@ysasantiago_) December 13, 2021

OMG Miss India meowing at Steve Harvey is not what I was expecting to see tonight. Pretty sure the Miss Universe organization could have asked a better question… very frustrating but she was nothing if not confident. — Sarakshi Rai (@Sarakshi) December 13, 2021

Social media were baffled by this question, but Sandhu told Insider that she loved the question.

“We were having so much fun, and that was my ultimate goal, to make everyone laugh,” she said. “And when you have a great human being like Steve next to you, then you just can’t stop being yourself. And I was just having fun and enjoying myself.”

Steve Harvey has hosted Miss Universe many times in the past. This time, he was also called out for mixing up country names.

The event was held in Eilat, Israel on December 12. Sandhu was declared the winner of the coveted pageant.