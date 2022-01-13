After two years of dealing with this constantly changing coronavirus, Omicron, the fastest-spreading strain of SARs-CoV-2, continues to spread over the world. You should be well versed that wearing masks and maintaining social distance becomes increasingly more vital. Several health experts suggest that the cloth masks you buy from the next department shop will not protect you from COVID-19 infection. According to new research, the highly transmissible omicron form, which has multiple mutations, may contain tiny particles that can bypass cloth mask protection.Also Read - Pune Launches 'Covid-Free Village' Contest to Curb Omicron Spread, Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh!

Why are cloth masks ineffective?

Many individuals prefer cloth masks because they are more comfortable, although specialists recommend using cloth masks with surgical models. Cloth masks with only one layer can prevent bigger droplets, but little aerosols are not blocked by them. If the variation is highly transmissible, a fabric mask or a surgical mask won’t make much of a difference. Also Read - Boards, Universities DEFER Exams Amid COVID Resurgence | BIG Updates For Students Here

To protect against the omicron form, health officials advise against wearing a single reusable cloth mask, as tiny droplets can still get through big pores of the fabric. Also Read - Apartment Complexes In Karnataka To Be Declared Containment Zones In Case Of 3 Covid Cases: BBMP Issues Fresh Guidelines

Know your masks:

Cloth masks

One of the main advantages of cloth masks is that they can be washed and reused, unlike disposable face masks, which must be thrown away after each usage. When you have restricted access to others and are spending time in an enclosed location, a cloth face covering should always be utilised as source control.

Surgical Mask

Surgical masks are only supposed to be used once. They are a loose-fitting device that forms a physical barrier between the wearer’s lips and nose and potentially harmful pollutants in the immediate surroundings.

Cloth and Surgical

Surgical masks are constructed of a material that filters things well, but they can be flimsy, so putting a cotton mask on top keeps the edges in place and prevents leaks. Adding a second layer increases filtration: if one layer catches 50% of the particles, two layers combined trap 75%.

N-95

According to the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists, if the sick person is not wearing a mask, it takes at least 2.5 hours for the infection to spread from one person to another. If both people are wearing N95 masks, the virus will take 25 hours to spread.

Know how to wear a mask as per WHO guidelines:

Clean your hands before putting on your mask, as well as before and after removing it, and every time you contact it. Make sure your nose, mouth, and chin are all covered. When you remove a mask, place it in a clean plastic bag and wash it every day if it’s a fabric mask, or throw it away if it’s a medical mask. Valves should not be used with masks.

Stay safe if COVID-19 is spreading in your community by using simple precautions including avoiding crowds, wearing a mask, hand washing, and coughing into a bent elbow or tissue. Stay updated with your surroundings and do your bit.