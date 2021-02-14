Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 every year. On this special day, those in love express their affection through wishes, gifts, and greetings. As per the sayings, Valentine’s Day has an association with the Roman festival of Lupercalia, which used to be celebrated in February and was dedicated to fertility and togetherness of men and women through lottery. Pope Gelasius I later banned this celebration. It is believed that the decision was taken to replacing it with St. Valentine’s Day but we do not have any proof of that. Also Read - Valentine's Day Special: Chunky Panday-Bhavana Panday And Their Quirky Love Story

What we do know is that the existence of Valentine's Day was not before the 14th century. Various stories are running around the origin of Valentine's Day. According to a report by britannica.com, the day took its name from a priest who was executed by the emperor Claudius II Gothicus in 270 CE because he used to wed young soldiers against the emperor's orders to spare them from war. "He had signed a letter "from your Valentine" to his jailer's daughter, whom he had befriended and, by some accounts, healed from blindness."

Some legends believe that the day got its name from St. Valentine of Terni, who was a bishop. It is said that these two saints can be one person. According to legends, Pope Gelasius declared February 14 as Valentine’s Day in honour of the deceased St. Valentine in the 5th century AD. However, it took a long time for people to consider it a romantic holiday. In the 14th century, Europeans started confessing their love for each other. on this day. Later in the 16th century, people started to exchange letters and cards to express their love on Valentine’s Day. The USA picked up this trend soon after that and since then February 14 is globally celebrated as Valentine’s Day.