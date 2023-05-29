Home

Strawberry legs, often referred to as folliculitis, develop when the pores or hair follicles of your body become blocked with debris, dead skin, germs, or oil. Typically, the areas don't hurt or itch.

Strawberry skin is a disorder that develops after waxing, shaving, or any other hair removal procedure. It is sometimes referred to as chicken skin or folliculitis. Small red lumps or spots on the skin that mimic the texture of strawberries are its defining feature. It may happen anywhere on the body where hair is removed and can be unattractive, irritating, or even painful. The distinctive look of strawberry legs can be brought on by a number of different disorders, some of which may overlap. Did you know that in most cases, strawberry legs may be avoided by shaving properly or treated at home with inexpensive skincare solutions?

Ingrown hairs are the main reason for strawberry skin after waxing. The hair must grow back through the skin after waxing removes the hair follicle from the root. The hair may curl or grow at an angle as a result of this process, giving the appearance that the hair is stuck beneath the skin. Infected ingrown hairs can lead to irritation and the development of red, rough skin.

5 LIFESTYLE CHANGES TO TREAT STRAWBERRY LEGS AFTER WAXING

Keep Yourself Hydrated: The key to avoiding and curing strawberry skin is maintaining hydrated skin. To help flush out toxins and keep your skin supple and smooth, drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water each day. Exfoliate Your Skin: Regular exfoliation may help remove dead skin cells from the skin and avoid blocked pores, which can contribute to the appearance of strawberry skin. Once or twice per week, gently scrape your skin with an exfoliating instrument. Moisturise Y0ur Skin: Daily moisturizing can assist to enhance the texture of your skin and stop strawberry skin from developing. Use a non-comedogenic, lightweight moisturizer that won’t clog your pores. Apply Sunscreen: Wearing sunscreen daily will protect your skin from the sun, which can worsen the look of strawberry skin. If you’re going to be in the sun, use sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and reapply it every two hours. Avoid Wearing Tight Clothes: Wearing restrictive clothing can irritate and scratch your skin, which can result in strawberry skin. To enable your skin to breathe and lower the chance of discomfort, dress comfortably and loosely.

Strawberry legs are commonly treatable at home and are not dangerous. Make an appointment with a dermatologist if you have discomfort or itching, are worried about the look of your skin, or believe there may be anything more severe going on.

